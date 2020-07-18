StableUSD (USDS) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00010498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market cap of $696,377.86 and $443.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01885794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00087327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00186741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,669,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 724,030 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.