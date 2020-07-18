Stabilus’ (SBLUY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS SBLUY opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

