St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STJ. Barclays decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($13.78) to GBX 1,104 ($13.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 971 ($11.95) to GBX 958 ($11.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,325 ($16.31) to GBX 937 ($11.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($11.88) target price (up previously from GBX 925 ($11.38)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 933.90 ($11.49).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 968.60 ($11.92) on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 614 ($7.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87). The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 35.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 952.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 955.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.