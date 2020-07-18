St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STJ. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($11.88) price objective (up previously from GBX 925 ($11.38)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 933.90 ($11.49).

STJ opened at GBX 968.60 ($11.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 952.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 955.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 614 ($7.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

