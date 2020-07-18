Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Insider Sells £204,253.49 in Stock

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) insider Martin Pibworth sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($16.45), for a total transaction of £204,253.49 ($251,357.97).

Martin Pibworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Martin Pibworth sold 3,429 shares of SSE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £47,148.75 ($58,022.09).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,397 ($17.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.09. Sse Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.65 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,703 ($20.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,319.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,362.43.

SSE (LON:SSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 82.50 ($1.02) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sse Plc will post 9769.9629129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a GBX 56 ($0.69) dividend. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.41%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,403.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.77) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,270 ($15.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,411.27 ($17.37).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

