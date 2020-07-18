Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 191.64 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

