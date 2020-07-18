Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 377 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

NYSE:HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $261.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.