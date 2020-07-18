Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,009 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

