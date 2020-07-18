Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Invests $39,000 in Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trivago in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $626.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.35. Trivago NV – has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Equities analysts expect that Trivago NV – will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

