Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

