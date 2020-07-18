Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 65,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.