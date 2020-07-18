Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

