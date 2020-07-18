Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $14,881,000. First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 64.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.77. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

