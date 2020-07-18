Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

