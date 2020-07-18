Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,515 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $7,348,000. AXA boosted its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

