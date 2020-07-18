Sqn Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.32 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 76.75 ($0.94), 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 10,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.25 ($0.94).

The firm has a market cap of $40.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sqn Secured Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 259.26%.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

