Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $215.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.31.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $263.23 on Thursday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.46.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Spotify by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 573,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 160,554 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

