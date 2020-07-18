Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spotify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.31.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $263.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.46. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $285.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,661,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 68.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Spotify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,959,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

