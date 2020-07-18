Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.69, but opened at $24.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a sell rating on the stock. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 5,851,100 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,959 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

