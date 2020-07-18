Spendcoin Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $90,779.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.01895984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00187209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,111,845 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

