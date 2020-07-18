Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

