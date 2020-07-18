Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,364.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,576.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

