Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,875 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 12,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

