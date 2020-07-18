Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,305 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

