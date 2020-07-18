Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

