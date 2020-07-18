Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.2% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

