Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 581 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.