Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 21,287 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.8% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.01 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

