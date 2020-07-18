Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

HD stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $261.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.47. The firm has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.