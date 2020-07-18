SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.