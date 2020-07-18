Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Southern by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

