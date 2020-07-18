Sonos Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 38,902 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 9,262 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $327,291.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,680.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $246,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,259.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,996,660 shares of company stock valued at $181,851,911. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after buying an additional 357,987 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,980,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 1,972,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,594,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 453,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,571,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 371,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 120,453 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONO opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18. Sonos has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sonos’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

