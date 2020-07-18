Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of SON opened at $54.70 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

