Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) President Jeff Dyke Sells 25,000 Shares

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SAH opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.73. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.