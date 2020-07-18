Somerset Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Shares of HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.