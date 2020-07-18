Somerset Trust Co Reduces Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $112.10 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

