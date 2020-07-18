Somerset Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $12,683,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Post by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Post by 72.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Post by 169.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $88.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

