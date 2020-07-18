Somerset Trust Co Invests $294,000 in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,746.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen cut shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

NYSE:FLS opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

