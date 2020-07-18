Somerset Trust Co Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $6,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.