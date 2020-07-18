Somerset Trust Co Has $233,000 Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter worth $2,464,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Corelogic by 127.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

