Somerset Trust Co Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

