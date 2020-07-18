Somerset Trust Co Buys Shares of 4,097 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,097 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,989,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $50,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,773,000 after acquiring an additional 427,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $17,737,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,639,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Samuel G. Dawson bought 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.16 per share, with a total value of $99,464.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

NYSE:CFR opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

