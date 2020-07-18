Somerset Trust Co Buys New Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,265,000 after buying an additional 1,019,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,091,000 after buying an additional 164,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after acquiring an additional 247,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,626,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $135.89 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

