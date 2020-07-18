Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $7.24 on Friday. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.