SOCO International plc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SOCO International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.
SOCO International Company Profile
SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.