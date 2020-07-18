Snap’s (SNAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $146,046.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,072 shares in the company, valued at $27,733,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,261,018 shares of company stock worth $154,186,438 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 119,592 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

