Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $143,951.22 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $122,940.86.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $119,990.40.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,687,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Snap by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Snap by 61,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,422,000 after buying an additional 3,562,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 8,192.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,313,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 2,285,765 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

