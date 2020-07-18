SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Up 2.6%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.91 and last traded at C$20.75, 544,509 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 241,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.00.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.