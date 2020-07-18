Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Sells $637,526.40 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shelly Radue Ibach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30.

On Friday, July 10th, Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,034,000.00.

Sleep Number stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.23. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

