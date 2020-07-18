SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Shares Down 21.4%

Shares of SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) were down 21.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 482,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 252,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a PE ratio of -5.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

